Opioid Hospitalizations Kids

FILE - This May 13, 2015, file photo shows the contents of a drug overdose rescue kit at a training session on how to administer naloxone, which reverses the effects of heroin and prescription painkillers, in Buffalo, N.Y. Opioid poisonings and overdoses are sending rising numbers of U.S. kids to the hospital. That's according to a study also showing a surge in potentially life-threatening reactions. Prescription painkillers were often involved, but heroin and other opioids also were used. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson, File)

 Carolyn Thompson

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.