supervised injection clinic in Philadelphia

Protesters of Safehouse, the proposed supervised injection clinic in Philadelphia gathered outside Constitution Health Plaza on Saturday. (Nina Feldman/WHYY)

Proposed supervised injection sites have become a thorny and contentious neighborhood-by-neighborhood issue — but the decision may be taken out of their hands and put into the state’s.

Pennsylvania lawmakers took a step Tuesday to preemptively ban these sites across the Commonwealth while a Philadelphia nonprofit continues negotiations with the federal government in pursuit of a legal pathway to operate such a facility.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

