Josh Shapiro -- cancer bill

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro stands with legislators Monday after signing a historic cancer screening bill at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. It was his first bill signing.

—Commonwealth Media Services photo

Pennsylvania Senate President Kim Ward was working from personal experience as she sponsored a historic breast cancer screening bill. She was on hand Monday as Gov. Josh Shapiro signed it into law.

He said he hopes it will save lives by requiring insurance companies to cover preventive breast and ovarian cancer screenings for high-risk women at no cost. Shapiro describes the legislation as “a first-of-its-kind law in the nation.” It previously passed both the state House and the Senate unanimously.

Pennsylvania Capital-Star contributed to this article. alarson@phillytrib.com 215-893-5782

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.