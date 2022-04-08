Birthing parents enrolled in Medicaid in Pennsylvania are now eligible for one year of postpartum care.
President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act included a provision that gives states an option to extend Medicaid coverage up to one year postpartum. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has decided to opt into that provision, extending the coverage from 60 days to one year as of April 1.
“Constituents who use Medicaid should contact their providers to see how this impacts them and their care,” State Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-Philadelphia, who chairs the General Assembly’s Women’s Health Caucus, said in a news release.
“Medicaid opt-in sounds technical, but it means extra care for those who need it most. Many thanks to providers supporting birthing people and families, who understand that Medicaid opt-in can mean important changes in the lives of so many Pennsylvanians who need the care.”
The one year of care will be available to birthing parents during the next five years.
“The catch here is that it is technically a five-year plan,” said Sara Jann, director of policy and advocacy at the Maternity Care Coalition, who has been advocating for Medicaid coverage to be expanded.
"We want to celebrate this, but how do we make sure that this policy stays permanent?”
Jann said conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and perinatal depression that can occur during pregnancy need to be managed beyond 60 days.
"So having continuous coverage means that's not something that you have to think about in that postpartum period," Jann said.
"We really got to get the word out and make sure that moms know that they are still covered."
The change comes as Medicaid covers 4 in 10 births nationally and about 3 in 10 in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Medicaid was the primary payer in Pennsylvania in about 53% of pregnancy-associated deaths and nearly 60% of all pregnancy-associated deaths came between six weeks and one year after giving birth, largely outside of the previous 60-day limitation on coverage.
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that maternal mortality rates rose between 2019 and 2020, and that Black women are almost three times as likely as white women to die after giving birth.
