mammogram screening

The American Cancer Society currently recommends that all women consider mammogram screenings for breast cancer risk starting at the age of 40.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania lawmakers on Wednesday sent a bill to Gov. Josh Shapiro's desk that they say will save lives by helping patients afford additional screenings to diagnose breast cancer more quickly.

Shapiro, a Democrat, has said he will sign it. The bill passed the state House of Representatives unanimously after it won unanimous approval in the state Senate last month.

