gun violence protest

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 20: Several hundred high school students from the Washington area observe 19 minutes of silence while rallying in front of the White House before marching to the U.S. Capitol to protest against the National Rifle Association and to call for stricter gun laws April 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. Students marched to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting and to demand that Congress pass 'common sense gun violence prevention legislation'. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

 Chip Somodevilla

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.