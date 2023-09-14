drug overdose

More than 111,000 people died of a drug overdose in the United States in the 12-month period ending April 2023, according to provisional data from the CDC.

Drug overdose deaths reached another record level in the United States this spring, new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows, as 2023 is on track to be another devastating year amid the drug epidemic.

