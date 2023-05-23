sunscreen

This year’s report, entitled “EWG 17th Annual Guide to Safer Sunscreens,” was released Tuesday.

Eeny, meeny, miny, moe — choosing a sunscreen for summer used to be child’s play. Today, market shelves are packed with dozens of options, each promising to be better than the others at protecting skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

However, most sunscreen options contain one or more of a dozen chemicals the US Food and Drug Administration said should be researched by manufacturers before the ingredients can be considered GRASE or “generally regarded as safe and effective,” according to a new analysis.

