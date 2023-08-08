mammogram

For women over the age of 75, there is no guidance on whether to continue getting mammograms, according to the US Preventive Services Task Force.

A breast cancer diagnosis is an all-too-common reality for women around the world. In the US, about 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women every year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.

Health care providers and patients alike are usually inclined to pursue treatment to stop the disease. But some experts say that it isn’t always necessary to treat breast cancer in older women with aggressive therapy.

