man jogging

Being obese interrupts gut-to-brain signals about nutrients, and that disruption remains, even after weight loss, a new study found.

Obesity may damage the brain’s ability to recognize the sensation of fullness and be satisfied after eating fats and sugars, a new study found.

Further, those brain changes may last even after people considered medically obese lose a significant amount of weight — possibly explaining why many people often regain the pounds they lose.

