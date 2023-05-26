Hepatitis outbreak adeno-associated virus

An outbreak of acute severe, unexplained hepatitis in previously healthy children in 2022 may be linked to adeno-associated virus 2, or AAV2, according to three independent studies published on March 30 in the journal Nature.

 Juan - stock.adobe.com

Hepatitis infections are at high rates in Philadelphia, according to a new report that sheds light on incidence rates in different neighborhoods. Since 2021, an estimated total of 77,273 Philadelphia residents have been diagnosed with either chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C – with hepatitis C seeing a higher prevalence.

This data is summarized in the new annual public health report, released by the city’s Department of Public Health Division of Disease Control. The report found hepatitis is prevalent in almost every Philadelphia county zip code.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.