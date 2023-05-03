Uses syringes

Used syringes, collected by the staff of the Family and Medical Counselling Service Inc (FMCS), sit in a container inside the FMCS van in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2022. - Several organizations are trying to fight the damages caused by fentanyl, an ultra-powerful and addictive synthetic opioid, in the US capital. In 2021, 95% of the city's fatal opioid overdoses were fentanyl-related, and 85% were Black people. (Photo by Agnes BUN / AFP) (Photo by AGNES BUN/AFP via Getty Images)

 AGNES BUN

Drug overdose deaths in the US rose to record levels during the Covid-19 pandemic, and a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention details the deadly rise of fentanyl.

Typically, the CDC reports overdose data by broader drug categories. Fentanyl, for example, is grouped with other synthetic opioids like tramadol and nitazenes. But for Wednesday's report, researchers took a closer look at the specific drugs that are included on death certificates for people who died of overdoses, highlighting demographic differences.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.