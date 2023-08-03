Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, an infectious disease expert at University of Alabama at Birmingham, will be the new leader of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo will be the next director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the National Institutes of Health announced Wednesday.

Marrazzo is expected to begin her role in the fall, the NIH said. She will take over from Dr. Hugh Auchincloss Jr., who has served as acting director since Dr. Anthony Fauci stepped down from the post in December.

