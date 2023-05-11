Blood Donations Gay Men

FILE - A person donates blood to the American Red Cross during a blood drive in Pottsville, Pa. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships will be able to donate blood in the U.S. for the first time in decades, under a new federal policy finalized Thursday, May 11, 2023, by health regulators.(Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP, File)

 Lindsey Shuey

WASHINGTON — Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships can donate blood in the U.S. without abstaining from sex, under a federal policy finalized Thursday by health regulators.

The Food and Drug Administration guidelines ease decades-old restrictions designed to protect the blood supply from HIV. The agency announced plans for the change in January and said this week the new approach can now be implemented by blood banks.

The Associated Press 

