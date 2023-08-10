Chemotherapy drug shortage

There are active shortages for more than 300 drugs in the US, according to data from the University of Utah Drug Information Service, and chemotherapy drugs are among the most affected.

As drug shortages near record levels in the United States, a new survey shows how widespread — and serious — the effects are.

About 99% of health care system pharmacists who were surveyed — the vast majority of whom work in hospitals — say that they are experiencing drug shortages, including nearly a third who say the current shortages are “critically impactful,” leading to rationing, delaying or canceling treatments or procedures.

CNN 

