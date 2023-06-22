U.S. Supreme Court

Last year, the US Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturned the federal right to an abortion.

Most US obstetrician/gynecologists worry that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision has had significant negative effects on reproductive and maternity health in the United States, and many say they have experienced direct constraints on their ability to provide care, according to a new survey from KFF.

Between March and May, KFF surveyed hundreds of practicing ob/gyns nationwide about their experiences since last year’s ruling that revoked the federal right to an abortion.

