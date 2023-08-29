mammograms

Experts say you should schedule your colonoscopy or mammogram appointment.

Most cancer screenings don’t ultimately give someone extra time beyond their regular lifespan, according to a new review of clinical trials involving more than 2.1 million people who had six kinds of common tests for cancer. But experts say this doesn’t mean you should cancel that colonoscopy or mammogram appointment.

Since long before precision medicine and sophisticated treatments, doctors have encouraged people to get routine cancer screenings for nearly a century. Depending on age, the American Cancer Society recommends regular screenings for breast cancer, cervical and colorectal cancer, and it recommends discussing screening for lung and prostate cancer with a doctor, particularly for people who are at a higher risk of the disease.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.