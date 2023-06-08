cancer center

More than 90% of large US cancer centers report shortage of life-saving chemo drugs in new survey, and seen here a photo taken Aug. 27, 2013 shows a nurse prepares to administer chemotherapy treatment to Bev Veals at Duke Cancer Center in North Carolina.

Among some of the nation’s largest cancer centers, more than 90% have reported being directly affected by the current shortage of chemotherapy drugs in the United States, according to a new survey.

The survey results, released Wednesday by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, show that among 27 cancer centers across the country, the majority – 93% – have reported experiencing a shortage of the chemotherapy medication carboplatin, and 70% reported a similar shortage of the drug cisplatin. Carboplatin and cisplatin are used in combination to cure many types of cancer.

