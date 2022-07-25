People wait in line to recieve the Monkeypox vaccine before the opening of a new mass vaccination site at the Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn on July 17, 2022, in New York City. - New York, on the US East Coast, has already either administered or scheduled 21,500 vaccines and hopes to speed up the process, promising more than 30,000 jabs for the whole state. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)