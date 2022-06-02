A case of monkeypox was confirmed in a Philadelphia resident Thursday, making it the first in all of Pennsylvania, city health officials said.
Nationally, 10 states have now confirmed cases of the disease, which is spread by person-to-person contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Initial symptoms include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches
- Backache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
Within one to three days of developing a fever, an infected person then "develops a rash, often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body." The infection usually lasts two to four weeks.
For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.
