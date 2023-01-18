Earl Charles Williams Sr.

In this Monday, July 13, 2015 photo Earl Charles Williams Sr., 59, sits next to some of the medication he must take for his diabetes in his Chicago home. Williams was uninsured for about a year before a county-run clinic helped him sign up for care under the Affordable Care Act. More than a dozen states that opted to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act have seen enrollments surge way beyond projections, raising concerns that the added costs will strain their budgets when federal aid is scaled back starting in two years. (AP Photo/Christian K. Lee)

 Christian K. Lee

The Washington Post 

