mifepristone

Mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortion, faces tighter restrictions than it has in years after a federal appeals court ordered a return to the rules that were put in place when the drug was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2000.

In the decades since, research and clinical evidence has led to expanded options for the medication's administration. The FDA has approved changes that extended its use from up to seven weeks gestation to 10 weeks, as well as allowing virtual dispensing and administration.

