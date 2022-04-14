The Maternity Care Coalition hosted a virtual panel discussion to address centering the role of direct service works in policy and care solutions.
The discussion was held Thursday during Black Maternal Health Week, which raises awareness of Black maternal health in the U.S.
This comes as Black women are almost three times as likely as white women to die after giving birth and have pregnancy complications.
During the event, Marianne Fray, CEO of Maternity Care Coalition (MCC) highlighted how home visiting programs can have impact on maternity outcomes. She cited a report from the Center for Health Care Strategies that addressed how evidence-based home visiting programs can help reduce racial and ethnic health disparities by providing mothers with screenings, case management, family support and referrals that address a family’s physical, mental and health-related social needs.
“Researchers affirmed that using culturally responsive community driven and anti-racist approaches to support underserved low income or at risk families can help these programs increase opportunities identify and address racial inequities and disparities as well as improve maternal and early childhood outcomes,” Fray said.
“Home visitors are crucial to advancing health equity for Black birthing people and their families. This year MCC conducted nearly 1,300 home visits both virtually and in-person. I could not be prouder and more inspired by our advocates and countless service workers throughout the city that put our families first,” she said.
Adrianne Edwards, Healthy Families America program coordinator for the coalition, shared insight on how she became a community doula and started supporting women. When Edwards gave birth to her son who had health issues, she was supported by her family and friends but lacked education about care options and intervensions. That is what propelled her into “birth work.”
“The work that I do now and have done is really centered around that and supporting families and women in finding their voice and understanding that they have a right to be informed,” Edwards said. “They have a right to speak up on certain things. They have a right to ask questions.”
State Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-192nd District, discussed her role as a policymaker to help address the social determinants of health that contributes to maternal mortality.
On Thursday, Cephas and fellow lawmakers announced $25.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding for a maternal and child health in Philadelphia for various initiatives such as doula certification and workforce development, healthy eating pilots, lead abatement and remediation. The funding includes $5 million for new equipment at Temple University’s Hospital for Women’s Health.
Cephas also spoke about serving on Lankenau Medical Center President’s Advisory Council.
“When we talk about doula care, when we talk about perinatal care, when we talk being an individual outside of the hospital, it’s important that we are creating the systems that provide access,” said Cephas, who co-chairs the General Assembly’s Women’s Health Caucus.
“That’s one of roles I want to play on Lankenau’s Advisory Council. Several of our hospitals have challenging numbers when it comes to maternity mortality and morbidity and sometimes it’s not just while they are in your care, but it’s also the other systems in the community that individuals have challenges accessing,” she said. “So it really goes to how are we addressing not just the hospital room but how is that hospital coming into the community to provide preventive care.”
City Councilmembers Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Cindy Bass recently co-sponsored a resolution to highlight April 11-17 at Black Maternal Health Week.
“For us it’s an opportunity for us to bring awareness to the issue,” Gilmore Richardson said. “It’s an opportunity for us to keep it on the radar.”
This awareness push comes as City Council is working on Philadelphia’s $5.6 billion budget to determine the allocation of resources for the next fiscal year.
“So that is our opportunity to not only shine a light on the resolution but on ensuring that we are adequately resourcing community organizations and direct service workers that are doing to work on the ground around Black maternal health and Black birthing people here in the city of Philadelphia,” Gilmore Richardson said.
