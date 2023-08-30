marijuana

Users of marijuana had statistically higher levels of lead and cadmium in their blood and urine than people who do not use weed, a new study found.

“Compared to non-users, marijuana users had 27% higher levels of iron in their blood, and 21% higher levels in their urine,” said lead author Tiffany Sanchez, an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York City.

