A leading nonprofit organization is fighting to address the nation’s maternal and infant health crisis.
“We’re now considered the most dangerous developed nation in which to give birth,” said March of Dimes President and CEO Stacey Stewart. “We’ve had a doubling of our maternal mortality rates in this country over the last 25 years. We’re now in the fourth year of an increase of premature birth rates in the U.S.”
Every year pregnancy complications claim the lives of about 700 women in the U.S., according to the March of Dimes. African American women over age 30 are four to five times more likely to die in childbirth than their white peers and one in 10 babies in the country is born prematurely.
Stewart said the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit is taking a more holistic view of women’s health to help change these dynamics.
“One of the things that we know about maternal health and is that health of the mom often influences the health of baby,” she said. “We decided that if we were going to do more to make an impact on premature birth, we’re not going to do that in just the nine months of pregnancy. We actually have to start with a woman before she is pregnant, ensure that she is healthy during pregnancy and then even after pregnancy in the postpartum period.”
Last month Stewart urged members of Congress to address the maternal crisis with comprehensive policy actions such as ensuring that women have access to comprehensive and affordable care before, during and after pregnancy and guaranteeing her newborn has the same from birth.
“We know that the policy environment is not as conducive to really improving maternal and infant health outcomes,” said Stewart, who recently visited Philadelphia to speak during the Howard E. Mitchell Memorial Conference held at the University of Pennsylvania. “There are a lot of things on the policy front that we have to change.”
The March of Dimes worked with other organizations and politicians to help ensure the passage of the Preventing Maternal Deaths Act of 2018. This legislation enabled states to establish maternal mortality review committees so that data could be collected about women who died in childbirth.
“The idea is that by collecting better data, we could design intervensions to keep more women from dying,” Stewart said.
There’s a history of implicit bias in the health care system, where African American women receive inferior care. To help combat that, the nonprofit rolled out an implicit bias training program for health systems and maternal health care providers.
“You can’t really be saying that you’re adequately providing the kind of care that women need if you are harboring some sort of implicit bias towards them,” Stewart said. “As a result, it influences your decisions to maybe not give them the care that they need and that’s what we cannot have happen. What we’re trying to do is make sure that people are aware of their implicit bias and the ways that they can adjust their behaviors around it.
“What we’re doing is we’re trying to offer training in a way that allows us to monitor behavior change over a period of time.”
This year, the organization plans to expand its Supportive Pregnancy Care initiative, a group prenatal care system that is available in communities around the country.
“It’s been proven that group prenatal care can actually reduce the risk of premature birth significantly, especially for women of color,” said Stewart, who has led the March of Dimes since 2017. “In this country, women — especially if you’re pregnant — can also feel very isolated and alone — but that supportive environment helps alleviate any stress that probably can lead to poor outcomes.”
And plans are underway to launch a new consumer education campaign in May that will focus on encouraging women to be their own health advocate. The initiative will help educate women about the warning signs of pregnancy complications.
“We need work on policy change and working with providers but we also need to empower women themselves to be able to understand more about their own health and how that influences what may happen to them when they decide to become pregnant,” Stewart said.
