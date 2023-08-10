woman holding chest

New research suggests long-term use of certain acid reflux medications called proton pump inhibitors may be associated with a risk of developing dementia.

Millions of Americans take medications known as proton pump inhibitors every day to treat heartburn and acid reflux, and in recent years, these drugs, also known as PPIs, have been linked to a greater risk of kidney failure, stroke, and early death from any cause.

And new research suggests that there may also be a higher risk of dementia for people who take the medications over several years.

