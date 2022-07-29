State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta discussed community needs and concerns Friday about the monkeypox outbreak. He was joined by state Rep. Brian Sims, LGBTQ leaders and medical professionals at the Mazzoni Center.
“As this virus is just beginning to hit the commonwealth, we are already seeing the effect it’s having across the commonwealth. Fear. Anxiety. Panic. We must be proactive in addressing this virus," Kenyatta said. "There is no such thing as a ‘gay disease’ and treating this as such only increases stigma and reduces the likelihood that all communities will be vigilant. We need more vaccine and easier access to testing now.”
Also present at the news conference were: Michael Hinson, longtime activist and CEO of SELF; Dusty Latimer, Mazzoni Center physician assistant; and Nackea Bachman, certified physician assistant, provider at Bebashi.
"We've seen too many times what can happen when swift actions are not taken in the wake of a global health crisis. The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency, and Philadelphia is by no means immune and accounts for half of the cases in the commonwealth," Sims said. "This virus is attacking those who are most vulnerable in our community, but let me be clear, monkeypox can affect anyone, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. We have the knowledge to act quickly and strategically to stop the spread and keep Pennsylvanians safe."
For a vaccination appointment, people are being encouraged to call the Philadelphia Department of Health, but this is the message they’re getting: “Please note that at this time all available appointments for monkeypox vaccination have been filled.”
“We need more support immediately,” Mazzoni Center Chief of Staff Steven Robertson said.
The center at 13th and Bainbridge streets was supplied with 250 doses of vaccine. Robertson said all of the vaccines have been administered. The center is one of only a handful of vaccine providers in the city.
Kenyatta announced that on Tuesday he will host a monkeypox community town hall in partnership with the Mazzoni Center.
Nationally, San Francisco and the state of New York declared public health emergencies Thursday amid the growing monkeypox outbreak, the latest in a series of escalating measures responding to the rapidly spreading virus.
The action by two of the hardest-hit areas comes after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency last weekend and as the Joe Biden administration weighs a national emergency declaration.
More than 40% of the nation's confirmed 4,907 monkeypox cases have been reported in California and New York.
Monkeypox infections result in an illness that lasts several weeks with symptoms including fever, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that can spread throughout the body. No U.S. deaths have been recorded, but some patients have reported intense pain from lesions.
The outbreak has overwhelmingly been concentrated in men who have sex with men. Gay leaders and longtime HIV activists have urged health officials to act decisively to contain monkeypox and avoid repeating mistakes from the AIDS crisis when the suffering of gay men was minimized and the world failed to act quickly. Vaccines are believed to be effective before and after exposure, and an antiviral approved for a closely related disease, smallpox, can be used to treat monkeypox.
