Tough job conditions can seriously affect mental health

Young businessman working late in office looking stressed. Male professional feeling tired while working on laptop in modern office.

 Luis Alvarez

Certain work conditions -- including inflexible or late-night schedules and lack of paid sick leave -- can have a significant effect on mental health, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2021, about 1 in every 37 working adults experienced serious psychological distress, or negative feelings that were severe enough to impair social and occupational functioning and to require treatment, the report shows. The findings were based off of a representative sample of adults ages 18 to 64 who responded to the National Center for Health Statistics' National Health Interview Survey.

CNN 

