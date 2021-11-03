One of the region's largest social service agencies is transitioning out of providing medication-assisted treatment to people impacted by opioid addiction.
JEVS Human Services is seeking a provider to take over its two Achievement through Counseling and Treatment (ACT) clinics.
“We want to make sure that people understand that there is no interruption in the service for patients at all,” said Gwen White, executive director of the ACT clinics.
She said JEVS will continue operating the clinics in Philadelphia’s Logan and Kensington sections, until a new provider is named.
JEVS offers skills development, job readiness and career services, adult residential services, recovery services and in-home personal assistance.
“Currently the addiction treatment programs don’t seem to fit into these services they are currently providing,” White says of the JEVS decision to make a transition.
“There are other bigger providers in the city of methadone and medication assisted treatment services that are connected to a larger network that really understands what these programs need and will give it a little bit more attention.”
The ACT centers, which serve about 500 patients, offer individual counseling, group counseling, medication assisted treatment, case management and employment services.
“We remain committed to the mission of recovery and what we are hoping is with the new operator of these clinics that we’re going to be able to retain our role in providing employment services for folks who are receiving treatment at the clinics, because we know how important being able to find a way back to work is for people’s recovery,” said Kristen Rantanen, a spokesperson for JEVS. "In the recovery field there is a recognition that you really need to address the needs of the whole person and employment is a big piece of that, so we're hoping that whoever the next operator of the clinic is will want to continue to partner with us."
Community Behavioral Health, a division of the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual DisAbility Services, will be choosing a new provider to run the clinics.
