Jamaica has pulled out of the 125th annual Penn Relays over concerns about the coronavirus.
The Jamaican government put in place a travel ban on all the country's schools from participating in the annual three-day competition on Tuesday, said Irwine Clare, chief executive officer of Team Jamaica Bickle, which provides support for Jamaican and Caribbean athletes during the competition.
Tuesday also marked the same day the Caribbean island nation and Philadelphia logged their first COVID-19 cases.
The Penn Relays still are scheduled for April 23 to 25.
Jamaica’s absence will be “a loss for us,” Irwin said. Many athletes were expected to showcase “significant firepower” as they vie for positions on the country’s Olympic team this year.
“We’re disappointed,” Clare said, “because for us it represents our opportunity for Jamaicans in the diaspora to be entertained and to give support to our athletes, many of whom would probably be going on to represent the country at various global events.”
An estimated 400 and 500 Jamaican athletes were expected to participate in the Penn Relays. The country typically dominates the event's high school categories.
The University of Pennsylvania, which hosts the event, said in a news release on its website Wednesday that there are no travel or spectator restrictions affecting relays. Crowd sizes for the three-day event typically swell to more than 110,000 to watch more than 15,000. The event is the oldest track and field carnival in the U.S.
But in response to COVID-19, the university began travel and event attendance restrictions through April 17 in order to prevent the spread of the disease.
This is a developing story. Check back to phillytrib.com for updates.
