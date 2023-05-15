Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

A healthcare worker prepares a syringe with a vial of the J&J/Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination site at Grand Central Terminal train station on May 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

 ANGELA WEISS

The Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is no longer available in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All remaining doses expired last week, and the CDC directed providers to dispose of any that they had left over.

CNN 

