Menstrual Cycle Cardiovascular Disease

A person tracks their menstrual cycle using the Apple Health application on their phone. Women with irregular menstrual cycles or cycle lengths may face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

Women with irregular menstrual cycles or cycle lengths may face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, a new study suggests.

Cycles that are shorter than normal – less than 21 days – and longer-than-normal cycles – at more than 35 days – were associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeats, according to the study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association. A menstrual cycle was measured as the number of days between each menstrual period.

CNN 

