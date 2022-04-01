Independence Blue Cross Foundation has launched the Institute for Health Equity that will focus on reducing and preventing health disparities.
“The launch of this institute represents a $15 million commitment over the next five years to understanding and eliminating disparities in marginalized communities,” Independence CEO Gregory Deavens said during an event held on Wednesday to celebrate the foundation’s 10-year anniversary.
“The foundation has identified several areas of focus to begin this work. The first is how we can best engage diverse and underserved communities with digital health resources. The second is really around increasing cultural competency in medicine and the third area of focus is improving maternal health care outcomes.”
The Institute seeks to address policies and practices that have hindered communities from achieving optimal health.
“Health equity is integral to our ongoing philanthropic commitment to improve the health and well being of our community,” said the Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake, president of the foundation.
“Through the institute, we will work collaboratively across sectors to leverage research, expertise, and invest our resources to be a national leader in improving the health of disadvantaged groups.”
The celebratory event featured a keynote address by Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise A. Johnson.
“This newly announced Institute for Health Equity is going to advance the work of the Wolf administration and join the Department of Health in our vision of creating a healthy Pennsylvania for all,” Johnson said.
“After all health equity is achieved when every single person has the opportunity to attain his or her whole health potential and that means that no one is disadvantaged from achieving that potential because of their social position or other socially determined circumstances.”
As a board certified gynecologist and obstetrician, Johnson said she was excited that maternal health is one of the institute’s focus areas.
“Sadly in U.S. we have one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the world’s developed countries and Pennsylvania is no different,” she said, noting that pregnant people of color are three times as likely to die from causes related to pregnancy.
Johnson also honed in on the link between racism and health inequities.
“So if we are to advance health equity we must address racism and in order to address racism we have to No. 1, recognize that it exists, No. 2, realize that it is harmful and needs to be dismantled and No. 3, to resolve to take action to combat it,” she said.
“We’re seen first-hand the inequities driven by racism that affects our society every day.”
The event rounded out with a panel discussion moderated by Marshall-Blake featuring Antonia M. Villarruel, Margaret Bond Simon Dean of Nursing at University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Georges C. Benjamin, executive director, American Public Health Association and Dr. Tami D. Benton, chief of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
The panelists addressed topics ranging from the challenges in addressing racial and health equity, how organizations can form partnerships to help close the gaps in care and the importance of mental health.
By the end of 2022, the foundation will have awarded nearly $70 million in charitable grants to nonprofits and for research to impact the health of communities since its inception.
