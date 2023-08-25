West Nile

West Nile is typically spread in the US by a mosquito called Culex, which is found across the country.

This summer has brought a flurry of warnings about cases of mosquito-borne illnesses, including malaria, dengue and Eastern equine encephalitis.

But West Nile virus, transmitted primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito, continues to be the leading cause of viral disease spread by insects, known as arboviral disease, in the continental United States, according to a report published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

