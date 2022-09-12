My wife and I usually don't keep houseplants. Anything in pots gets either overwatered or underwatered. After my diagnosis with glioblastoma - a terminal brain cancer with a prognosis of little more than a year to live - I loved the idea of having something new and green and alive around us.
When my friend Mitch gave me a lucky bamboo plant in a deep-green pottery bowl with three pencil-size stalks braided together, we decided to place the plant in the living room window across from the couch where I spent much of each day.
I smiled when I looked over the rim of the mug of coffee Hannah brought me each morning.
I told Hannah I wanted to care for the plant myself. When it didn't immediately turn yellow or brown or lose all of its leaves, I was pleasantly surprised.
Tending to the plant gave me a sense of accomplishment at a time when I sometimes felt useless. Glioblastoma limited my ability to walk, and the treatment left me fatigued, making it hard for me to accomplish everyday tasks.
As a physician, I was used to being the one who provided care, not the one who received it. Since my diagnosis in August 2018, far too often, it seemed, I had to rely on help from other people. The enormous change left me feeling adrift and unsettled. Watering the bamboo, as small an act as it was, connected me to a core part of my old identity and taught me I could still be a caregiver. Plants and people could still depend on me.
Over the next few months, I recovered from surgery and completed radiation and the first round of chemotherapy. Even after I returned to work, I continued to care for the plant. Soon, it had nearly doubled in height and its leaves were shiny and lush. Both the tree and I were thriving.
Then, mysteriously, it began to show signs of stress. I increased my watering, then decreased it. I nestled coffee grounds into the soil. I fed it commercial plant food. No matter what I did, the leaves kept browning and dropping to the floor. I grew more and more frustrated and uneasy.
"I can't even care for a simple plant!" I yelled. "I'm failing!"
Hannah reminded me that we'd seen houseplants die before. She asked me why I was getting so worked up about this particular one.
"If my lucky bamboo dies," I blurted out, "I might die, too!"
I couldn't shake the feeling that the plant had become a symbol of my own precarious health.
Identifying with the green and growing plant had offered me solace. Now that the tree was struggling, I felt increasingly fearful. Its shriveling leaves, I worried, might signal the recurrence of my brain tumor.
I realized I had wrongly connected my careful nurturing of the plant - something over which I had at least some control - with my own survival - something over which I had no control.
When my tumor inevitably returned, it would not be because of any failure on my part - not because I didn't atomize essential oils in my office, not because I ate sugar occasionally and certainly not because I failed to keep this plant alive.
As my anxiety lessened, I began to pore over online tutorials to help me figure out how to care for my bamboo. Following the instructions, I transplanted the tree to a larger pot, untangling its roots to give it room to grow. When it was back in the sunny window, we both began to thrive again.
Whenever I look at the tree with its braided stalks in its new pot, I make a point to think of Mitch and the other people who have cared for and supported me. If the lucky bamboo outlives me, I hope it will comfort Hannah and remind her that our large community will continue to nurture her after I am gone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.