home covid test

Experts say rapid home tests still work to detect the latest variants of the virus that causes Covid-19, but how and when home tests are used has changed.

With Covid-19 cases up across the country, many people are once again relying on home tests to guide decisions about going to work and sending their kids to school and other activities.

A lot of those tests will come back negative, even when a person is 100% sure they have Covid-19. They have had a known exposure, for example, or telltale symptoms they recognize from a previous bout.

