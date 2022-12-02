HIV experimental drug

A health worker takes a blood sample from a woman to perform a rapid HIV test during the "Comprehensive Day for the Promotion and Prevention of HIV / AIDS" in the framework of the International Day to Fight HIV-AIDS at the Morelos square in Caracas on December 3, 2021. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

 YURI CORTEZ

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.