Black man black doctor

Redlining, a historical housing discrimination practice, continues to be linked to worse cardiovascular health among U.S. veterans, according to research published in JAMA Network Open.

The analysis used data from the Home Owners' Loan Corporation (HOLC), a New Deal program that was created by Congress in the 1930s in an attempt to make homeownership more accessible during the Great Depression. But HOLC ended up making it harder for many Americans to get mortgages, classifying areas with large numbers of racial, ethnic and religious minorities as high-risk and coding their neighborhood maps with the red color that gave the practice of redlining its name.

The Washington Post 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.