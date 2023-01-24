Gardening-Walkable Plants

In this Oct. 17, 2013 photo, these durable, low-lying perennials -- the blooming Blue Star creeper in the foreground and Corsican mint to the rear -- are attractive additions to pathways, in Langley, Wash. They also can be used on patios, crevices, over bulb gardens, in containers and on living roofs and living walls. Many of the resilient plants on this property will give off a fragrant odor when crushed. (AP Photo/Dean Fosdick)

 Dean Fosdick

The Washington Post 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.