hearing aids

In people at higher risk, getting hearing aids may help prevent dementia, the study showed.

For people facing a greater threat of cognitive decline, getting hearing aids could cut your risk in half, according to a new study.

Cognitive decline is a reduction in abilities that can range from mild impairment to dementia, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and dementia is a big problem across the globe.

CNN 

