The city distributed only half of 105,000 COVID-19 tests found to be counterfeit, a Philadelphia Health Department spokesperson told The Tribune on Monday.
The Health Department recalled thousands of those tests, first announced on Saturday, after finding the tests were counterfeit.
Over 47,000 Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests that were distributed to the public over this spring and summer were determined to be inauthentic, the Health Department said in an email to The Tribune.
The city was able to determine the reliability of the kits after checking the lot number on a Food and Drug administration website.
According to the Health Department spokesperson, the tests came from an established supplier who has provided the city with COVID-19 related materials for distribution since 2021.
These kits were purchased by the vendor through a wholesaler. This is the first time any materials acquired by the city from this vendor have been found to be counterfeit.
“One of the most important things that Philadelphians can do to prepare their families for the fall and winter COVID season is to have at-home testing kits on-hand,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said in a statement Saturday.
“It’s important to have faith in those tests, so we want to make sure that every test out there is valid and correct. That’s why (we are) working to make sure that our community partners and the public are aware of this recall: because not only should you have tests at home in case someone is feeling under the weather, but you should have faith that those tests can correctly diagnose you.”
The counterfeit tests have the lot number COV2110012 on the packaging. According to the Health Department, 4,080 were distributed through their outreach efforts directly, while around 43,800 have been sent to community organizations. The city is in the process of acquiring replacement kits from their vendor.
Acon Laboratories, who manufacture and distribute the Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests, released a statement Monday acknowledging the counterfeits have not been tested for accuracy and should be turned in for new ones. While the counterfeit packaging appears identical, the California-based company also provided a visual way for consumers to determine if the tests in their possession are authentic.
“Counterfeit Flowflex tests may also be identified by the color of the Control (C) line and Test (T) line after taking a test,” the statement reads in part. “If the color of the C line and/or T line is purple instead of red or pink, your test may be counterfeit. If that happens, please save the test kit packaging and any unused tests, and contact ACON’s customer support at 1-800-838-9502.”
The city is also removing the remaining 48,000 or so kits currently in their possession, to avoid further distribution issues.
“We’ve been highly dependent on community organizations to help with COVID-19 distribution, basically since we first started giving out vaccines,” the Health Department spokesperson said. “Those organizations are much better placed to be able to provide them to community members.”
One of those groups is the Greater Philadelphia Asian Social Service Center, which supports the Olney and Logan neighborhoods. Staffer Carilyn Rodriguez said they provide 300 tests on average every week to their clients. She said her organization received 1,400 tests on Aug. 30 from the Health Department but only distributed around 10 from that batch.
