The Philadelphia Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard after a review found that several vaccination rates have been over-reported.
The dashboard update corrects errors made during the incorporation of data from the state that were discovered during a routine review.
The update includes a correction of vaccination percentages, which particularly impacts the numbers for 5- to 11-year-olds.
The Health Department had reported that 53.6% in that age range had received at least one vaccine dose. However, the updated number is now 34.2%. According to the department, 26% of children 5-11 have been fully vaccinated.
“We were excited to see a high percentage of Philadelphia youth vaccinated, but we have learned that there was an error in how that percentage was calculated,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said in a news release.
“No one is more disappointed than we are at this error, but we have corrected it and instituted new measures to ensure that any future problems are caught before they go live. I am happy to see that our pediatric vaccine rate is still higher than the nation’s, but this shows us that we still have a great deal of work to do to vaccinate all of our children.”
While the number of fully vaccinated residents ages 12 and up dropped from 76% to 75.4%, the number who have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose increased from 91.5% to 93%.
The city’s updated dashboard also indicates the number of fully vaccinated adults declined from 82% to 76.4%, and the number of adults who have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose went from 95% to 94.3%.
