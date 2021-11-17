The city’s top doctor is concerned Philadelphia may be facing another surge of coronavirus cases.
Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said Philadelphia and surrounding counties are experiencing a sharp uptick in case counts.
“With colder weather upon us and Thanksgiving in less than two weeks, this is very concerning,” she said during a virtual media briefing held on Wednesday.
Bettigole says the highest number of cases are among 10 to 19 years olds — many of whom are unvaccinated.
“This is worrisome for teens but this is especially worrisome for older adults who are about to gather for Thanksgiving,” she said.
During the past two weeks 2,351 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. As of Tuesday, the city is seeing an average of 231 new cases per day.
“This increase in cases coming at the beginning of cold weather, right before Thanksgiving, could mean that we are on the verge of another wave,” Bettigole said.
“It follows a decrease in mask use in the city that combines with the colder weather that puts unvaccinated people in the city at real risk. I know everyone wants to talk about when we are going to get rid of masks, but this is not the time.”
Bettigole says the city is making real progress on its vaccination rate. She said more than 91% of adults, 84.5% of those 12 and up and 4.8% of children 5 to 11 have had at least one dose of the vaccine. According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, 919,403 residents have been fully vaccinated.
Since the Centers for Disease Control granted authorization for kids ages 5 to 11 to become vaccinated, nearly 6,400 Philadelphia children have started their vaccine series.
“That’s encouraging because of the danger that I’ve already mentioned – that as we look forward toward Thanksgiving - particularly given the increase in cases recently, we may be entering another surge," Bettigole said.
Update on booster shots
While some governors are circumventing federal guidance to offer coronavirus booster shots to anyone over 18, Philadelphia will continue following the CDC’s recommendations. Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency authorization to allow all adults to receive booster doses of their vaccine.
“We’re hearing that the federal government is starting to discuss recommending boosters to everyone over the age of 18, but for now we’re still following the CDC’s recommendations for who should get it,” Bettigole said.
The CDC recommended that people over 65, who live in a nursing home or are 18 and over with an underlying medical condition that puts them at risk, can receive a booster shot six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Those 18 and older who received a Johnson & Johnson shot can receive a booster two months after getting their first shot.
Bettigole said having cancer, heart disease, asthma, hypertension and being overweight is on the CDC’s list of having high risk medical conditions. She noted adults who are overweight with a BMI (body mass index) of 25 or more and people whose job routinely exposes them to the public should consider getting a booster shot.
“Getting those boosters now as cases are starting to go will likely prevent this uptick from turning into a larger surge and it will prevent you from being one of the people who unintentional passes COVID on to some one who is at high risk,” Bettigole said.
Updates on school mask mandate
The statewide school mask mandate is slated to be lifted on Dec. 4 unless Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is granted a stay by the Supreme Court.
Philadelphia School Superintendent William Hite has said the district is going to continue masking in schools until the guidance suggests otherwise.
"They are having kids masked successfully in schools," Bettigole said. "That's one of the things that is letting kids stay in school. It's preventing a lot of in school spread."
"We do intend to keep masks in school for the near future. If the cases drop, once we can get kids vaccinated, we'll be happy to take another look at that," she continued.
