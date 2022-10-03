Haiti Cholera

FILE - A boy diagnosed with cholera receives treatment at a cholera center in Anse D'Hainault, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Haiti’s government on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, announced that at least eight people have died from cholera for the first time in three years, raising concerns about another potential catastrophic epidemic like the one that broke out a decade ago and killed nearly 10,000 people. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)

 Dieu Nalio Chery

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.