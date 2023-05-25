Food insecure teens

Eating food with less nutrients may be caused by less access to affordable, healthy food, said dietitian Natalie Mokari of Charlotte, North Carolina.

About 9 million children live in food-insecure households in the United States, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Now, a new study has shown food insecurity may also be associated with emotional eating and consumption of less nutritious foods in teens.

The study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One followed the data of more than 1,500 adolescents from the Family Life, Activity, Sun, Health and Eating study collected by the National Cancer Institute.

