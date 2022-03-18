A group of Philadelphia organizations have collaborated to launch Accelerate Health Equity to combat systemic racism and barriers in health care.
AmeriHealth Caritas, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the city of Philadelphia, Drexel University, Independence Blue Cross, Jefferson Health, Main Line Health, Penn Medicine, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Temple Health and Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic are joining forces to take a new approach to health equity.
Philadelphia has consistently ranked last out of the state’s 67 counties in County Health Rankings based on data analyzing quality of life, health factors, clinical care, social and economic factors and physical environment. This collaboration brings together organizations who serve city residents in a joint commitment to combat systemic racism and barriers to achieving health equity.
“As a city, we are strongest when we work together, which is why we are so pleased to work with these outstanding local organizations to lead the way to building a healthier and more equitable Philadelphia,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said in a news release.
“This collaboration and ability to scale successful pilots will be vital in breaking down systemic inequities and racial disparities that have affected the health and well-being of our communities.”
Accelerate Health Equity includes three components:
Launching Pilot Programs: Individual pilot programs tied to identified areas that impact health outcomes.
Measuring Progress: A publicly available digital health equity dashboard based on data provides an in-depth view of 16 health equity challenge areas and will also track progress of pilot programs.
Collaborating to Scale: Pilot programs will be evaluated and information will be disseminated to inform health and service providers and quickly scale successful pilot programs to expand their reach and impact.
“We’re proud to work alongside so many esteemed organizations to identify and understand health equity issues that have plagued Philadelphia for far too long,” Gregory E. Deavens, president and CEO, Independence Blue Cross said in news release.
He said in 2020, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) and all its member plans made a pledge to, among other things, work within our communities to pursue equality and good health for all. In 2021, BCBSA, Independence, and other Blue Plans announced a national health equity strategy.
“Our efforts here in Philadelphia County are aligned with this strategy and our commitment to equality and good health for all,” Deavens said.
“We recognize that health outcomes are impacted by many factors, from jobs and income levels to underlying health conditions, food security, and housing. This initiative allows us to build on readily available data, optimize and focus collective stakeholder resources, and drive change on a wider scale.”
Participating organizations are working together to design measurable pilot programs to combat disparities ranging from issues like maternal morbidity and mortality, to cancer screening and prevention to neighborhood conditions and reducing the risk of heart disease.
Initial pilot programs include: Housing Smart from Temple Health focusing on housing and support services for people without housing; Closing the Gap, Jefferson Health’s partnership with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. that looks at social determinants of health that impact cardiovascular health outcomes in low-resource communities; Independence Blue Cross’s and AmeriHealth Caritas’s Keystone Connection to Wellness with Project HOME focused on maternal health outcomes; Penn Medicine’s focus on heart attack risk reduction through its Penn Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) Risk Reduction Program; and Together For West Philadelphia, an initiative chaired by leaders from Main Line Health and Trinity Mid-Atlantic to maximize the impact of health equity in West Philadelphia.
“In order to make a substantial impact on the advancement of health equity, we must work collaboratively with the families we serve, community-based organizations, and each other,” Dr. Sandra E. Brooks, executive vice president and chief community health equity officer at Jefferson Health said in a news release.
“Accelerate Health Equity will bring the strength and focus of major regional entities to bear on the huge gaps in health outcomes experienced by vulnerable populations. That is fundamentally why the Philadelphia Collaborative for Health Equity was founded, and why we are excited about this important initiative.”
