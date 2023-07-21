In 2021, half of reported cases of all sexually transmitted diseases (STD’s) were among young people aged 15-24, in the United States, according to a National Academies of Sciences and Engineering and Medicine Report.

For that same year, nearly 58% of specifically chlamydia cases were among this age group a nearly 4% increase compared to the year before. More than 700,000 cases of gonorrhea were reported to the Centers for Disease Control, two years ago, making it the second most notifiable STD that year.

