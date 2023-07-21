In 2021, half of reported cases of all sexually transmitted diseases (STD’s) were among young people aged 15-24, in the United States, according to a National Academies of Sciences and Engineering and Medicine Report.
For that same year, nearly 58% of specifically chlamydia cases were among this age group a nearly 4% increase compared to the year before. More than 700,000 cases of gonorrhea were reported to the Centers for Disease Control, two years ago, making it the second most notifiable STD that year.
About 31% of reported cases of chlamydia and gonorrhea were among non-Hispanic Blacks, according to the report.
The Expedited Partner Therapy Act (EPT) signed by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf just before he left office, went into effect this year and will make it easier for young people –and anyone else to get treatment for an STD. The EPT was praised by the CHOP Policy Lab, this month, as another way to control the spread of STD’s. EPT’s are now permissible or allowable in all 50 states, Guam and Puerto Rico.
The law which went into effect February 3 in Pennsylvania allows doctors and pharmacists to give a second bottle of medicine to a patient with an STD for his or her husband, wife, girlfriend or boyfriend, according to the CDC.
The Pennsylvania law stipulates that the allowance requires a patient to be diagnosed within 60 days of exposure to the disease. The medicine is presented in a “Partner Pack” that includes information, a recommendation that the two receive an HIV test, and free condoms. EPT is recommended when one half of a couple is unlikely or unwilling to receive treatment by other means. The Partner Pack or EPT-medication may not be given to anyone with HIV or complications of gonorrhea, according to the Philadelphia Health Department.
The chlamydia treatment will usually include two doses of Doxycycline, per day, for seven days. The gonorrhea treatment will likely include a single dose of Cefixime, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says about 78 million people are infected with gonorrhea each year –about 635,000 of them from the United States. The best ways to avoid gonorrhea or any STD are “to abstain from sex -- or use a latex or polyurethane condom -- or keep your relationship faithful and mutually monogamous with a long-term partner who has tested negative,” according to WHO and the CDC.
Unchecked gonorrhea and chlamydia can lead to infertility in both men and women and make them more susceptible to contracting other STD’s. Untreated gonorrhea can also lead to long-term joint damage and arthritis, eye infections and even blindness, according to STDcheck.com, and can also be spread from mother to child during childbirth.
Signs of chlamydia in women can include a yellow discharge, swelling, painful sex, pain or burning when peeing, a frequent urge to pee, and abnormal bleeding between periods or after sex. Infected women may also experience swollen lymph nodes in the neck, a sore throat and a fever.
Men with chlamydia may experience a yellow-white milky or watery discharge or pus and a burning sensation during urination. They may also experience pain and swelling, a store throat, swollen lymph nodes in the neck and a fever.
