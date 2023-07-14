Eye Exam

Regular exams and corrective measures may be easy ways to reduce dementia risk, according to the study.

People with untreated visual impairments were significantly more likely to develop dementia, according to a new study.

Previous studies have shown a link between cognitive and vision health. This latest research, however, was unique in the rigor with which vision was assessed and in how representative the sample was, said clinician-scientist Dr. Joshua Ehrlich, the lead author of the report published Thursday in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology.

CNN 

