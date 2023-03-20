FDA frozen strawberries recall

The FDA and CDC are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A virus infections linked to frozen organic strawberries.

Frozen organic strawberries sold at several stores, including Costco and Aldi, and in a frozen fruit blend at Trader Joe's are being recalled after they were tied to an outbreak of hepatitis A infections in Washington state.

The US Food and Drug Administration is also warning people not to eat, sell or serve certain brands of frozen organic strawberries after five people have been infected with hepatitis A after eating them. Two people have been hospitalized.

