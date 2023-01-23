flu and COVID-19 test

A sign advertising flu and COVID-19 testing is seen in front of a pharmacy in Orlando. Flu season continues to intensify in the United States with hospitalization rates more than 10 times those of past years' seasons. An estimated 6.2 million flu illnesses have been logged, according to the latest CDC data. (Photo by Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

 SOPA Images

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.